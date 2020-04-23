The COVID-19 outbreak has caused more damage to Missouri’s budget as Gov. Mike Parson Monday announced that he will withhold an additional $47 million in spending as unemployment is rising and tax revenue is suffering.
The latest restrictions on spending follow an earlier cut of about $180 million in the budget. The cuts will affect nine state agencies, the Attorney General’s office and the Legislature.
The governor said it is the right thing to do to ensure the budget is balanced.
The departments affected by the latest restrictions on spending include the Departments of Elementary and Secondary Education, Higher Education and Workforce Development, Office of Administration, Department of Revenue, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Mental Health, Department of Health and Senior Services, Department of Social Services and the Department of Economic Development, among others.
The governor said his office will continue to seek federal assistance through the state’s congressional delegation. The governor also said he has signed HB 2456 to continue funding for the state’s most essential health care services through reimbursement allowances.
The governor really had no choice in making cuts if the state is to have a balanced budget. A question now is will there be more cuts?