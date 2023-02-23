The Washington Planning & Zoning Board made the right call recommending a six-month moratorium on new short-term rentals in the city. The Washington City Council likely will endorse the pause. It should.

The planning board wants to use the moratorium to study the myriad of issues involved in this growing industry before it promulgates new regulations on short-term rentals. The six-month ban only applies to short-term rentals proposed outside of the downtown district that require a special use permit.