The Washington Planning & Zoning Board made the right call recommending a six-month moratorium on new short-term rentals in the city. The Washington City Council likely will endorse the pause. It should.
The planning board wants to use the moratorium to study the myriad of issues involved in this growing industry before it promulgates new regulations on short-term rentals. The six-month ban only applies to short-term rentals proposed outside of the downtown district that require a special use permit.
It makes sense to take some time to get the rules on short-term rentals right – or as fair as they can be – to all stakeholders. It also makes sense to engage residents in the process as some planning board members have suggested.
Washington isn’t the only city wrestling with short-term rental regulations, communities across the nation are facing the same challenge. It’s not easy establishing a set of rules that accomplish the goals of affordable housing and protecting neighborhoods while allowing homeowners to gain extra income in a lucrative and booming market.
The recent contentious debate here over a special use permit that would have converted a single-family home near the Highway 47 bridge into a short-term rental is emblematic of similar debates occurring across the country. The Washington City Council eventually denied the permit request from the owner of the property, who had made a sizable investment in the home, after neighbors complained that short-term rentals destabilize neighborhoods and exacerbate an existing housing shortage.
Are those criticisms fair? Perhaps not here – yet. But they are in other towns where explosions in the number of short-term rentals have exacerbated housing problems and created real issues.
Even with updated regulations that balance the economic opportunity short-term rentals create while also protecting neighborhoods, these fights over short-term rentals are likely to continue. One reason for that is because the housing shortage in Washington isn’t likely to abate anytime soon. The lack of housing stock, especially for affordable homes, is acute here.
Local employers are finding it difficult to recruit workers because they can’t find suitable housing options. It’s a by-product of a quirky economy and a growing community. But it is a real problem. The strain on housing supply from investors seeking short-term rentals only adds to that dynamic. There is no question that in some cities, especially where tourism is strong, the high number of properties listed on short-term rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo have made it challenging for regular homebuyers and renters to compete for homes. Some point to Hermann and Augusta as close by examples of where this is already occurring.
What is the answer? In some communities, officials are trying to regulate the number of short-term rentals that investors can purchase or by requiring that homeowners live in the properties they rent out for a portion of the year. In other towns, leaders are accessing taxes on short term rentals to help regular homebuyers afford homes.
We aren’t advocating for any specific regulation but believe slowing down to study the issue is prudent. So is engaging citizens on this question. That’s what the city of Columbia is doing. They are inviting citizens who have ideas about how the city should regulate short-term rentals to complete an online survey. That is is an idea Washington may want to borrow. Regardless, there is more work to do on short-term rentals. It’s appropriate to take some time to get it right.