Has there ever been more buzz over the Missouri wine industry? It seems each week brings another exciting story about some aspect of the booming line of business.
Washington natives Jerri and David Hoffmann’s acquisition of seven vineyards and grandiose plans to transform Augusta into the next Napa Valley are viewed as a potential game-changer for the Missouri wine industry.
The Hoffmanns are making waves and receiving national attention. But they aren’t the only local wine story.
Last week, Hermann’s Stone Hill Winery’s 2017 Norton was named Best of Class in the Native Wine category at the 2020 American Wine Society (AWS) Competition, which is judged by a panel of industry experts and AWS-trained and -certified judges. AWS is the largest consumer-based wine organization in the U.S.
The judges tasted over 550 wines and ultimately awarded nine best-of-class awards. Stone Hill’s superb dry red Norton was one of the winners. The winery received awards for nine other wines as well.
That’s a big deal. But it is nothing new. Missouri wines have been receiving national and international acclaim since the late 1800s, when Norton wines from Hermann took home gold medals at several World Fairs.
West Coast wines get the glory, but Missouri has a longer history of growing grapes and winning awards. There is a perception among some that Missouri wines are not as good as their left coast contemporaries. But that is changing as Missouri wines continue to triumph in competitions and turn heads.
The Missouri wine industry is an economic juggernaut. Today, Missouri has more than 130 wineries and attracts some 875,000 wine-related tourists annually. According to state economic data, the industry supports 28,000 jobs and has a $3.2 billion annual impact on the state.
And some of the better Missouri wines are produced a short drive from here. That puts this area in a prime spot to capitalize on an industry with a rich tradition and real momentum.
There is a saying among vintners that great wine is made in the vineyard. What is becoming more clear is that some of the best vineyards in the country are planted in Missouri soil, close to home.