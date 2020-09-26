Among the traits missing in leadership today, especially in government, is optimism that can be effectively transmitted to the populace to inspire hope for the future.
In an era of uncertainty fueled by a pandemic, social unrest, a shaky economy, and anxiety over crime and violence, optimism is in short supply.
The current presidential campaign, and those for lesser elected positions, is noticeably vacant of candidates who can inspire Americans with optimism.
Where are the Franklin D. Roosevelts of today? He told Americans at the height of the Great Depression that the only thing they had to fear was fear itself. Roosevelt’s calming confidence inspired Americans through one of the country’s most difficult periods.
Other countries have had leaders who rose to the occasion to instill optimism such as the indefatigable Winston Churchill who in the period just before and during World War II, rallied the British with his “never surrender” mantra. Churchill rallied the spirits of his countrymen even as the Germans attempted to bomb England into submission.
John F. Kennedy had the talent to inspire Americans as did Ronald Reagan. Their optimism was contagious. They were leaders whose words sowed confidence and hope.
President Lyndon Johnson said this of President Harry Truman: “The people of the United States loved and voted for Harry Truman, not because he gave them hell — but because he gave them hope.”
American and world history provide countless examples of leaders who under dire conditions rose to the occasion, instilled hope and turned things around for the better.
Without hope, a breeding ground for fear and despair is created.
Our country was built on optimism. The Constitution is a document infused with optimism, and a promise of hope that has inspired the rest of the world.
Our founders were driven by optimism that their vision of a republic based on freedoms for all people would prevail.
Where are those leaders today?
This country is in sore need of leaders who project optimism through their words and actions in these challenging and uncertain times.