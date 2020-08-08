It usually is not that visible, but as Gov. Mike Parson pointed out, military spending in Missouri is significant and very important to our economy. The most recent economic numbers he released, based on the 2018 fiscal year, will be an eye-opener to some Missourians.
The military spends about $18.2 billion in the state each fiscal year, which amounts to more than $29 billion in total economic activity.
The study revealed that military spending contributes $11 billion to Missouri workers, and supports more than 189,000 jobs or about 7 percent of the state’s workforce. The $29 billion in economic activity equals about 9 percent of Missouri’s Gross State Product, which is the monetary value of all the goods and services produced in the state.
The governor said the state is stronger and our communities are better places to live because of what the “military does for us every day.”
The Missouri Military Preparedness and Enhancement Commission and its Office of the Military Advocate commissioned the study as a way to gauge the success of state and local efforts to support military installations, defense agencies and defense contractors, such as Boeing. Joe Driskill, the state’s military advocate, said he has found that not many people realize how much defense funding is invested in Missouri, plus how many jobs the military provides, both directly and indirectly.
Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, Sullivan, said we should celebrate the significance of the military and defense work done in Missouri. “The economic impact report shows that we don’t thank them enough,” he added.
We agree that we should never take for granted the military and defense impact on the state. It is very important!