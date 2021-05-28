To military veterans, Memorial Day is sacred.
We are sure most Americans share the same sentiment!
To veterans, the day brings back memories of military service, of those comrades — killed in action, wounded, still hospitalized, disabled for life, missing in action, prisoners of war — and their grieving families. Those memories last a lifetime.
Monday is Memorial Day, which began as Decoration Day after the Civil War and gradually became known as Memorial Day. Also, gradually, it became a day on which all veterans are recognized for their sacrifices.
There will be observances all over the country, from placing flags on all veterans’ graves to parades to programs that feature veterans as speakers. The events will have large crowds whose attendance is a demonstration to veterans that the sacrifices made are appreciated.
We salute the veterans organizations — The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, especially — for taking the lead in Memorial Day observances. They are committed to making sure Americans never forget the sacrifices made for this nation.
It is sad and deplorable, even disgusting, that some Americans, especially the young, lack appreciation for the sacrifices our military veterans made for this country.
The number of dead in all wars that the U.S. has fought is led by the Civil War with more than 620,000 deaths, which is almost the same as the number of fatalities in all other wars combined, according to Statista.
We had 405,399 fatalities in World War II; 116,516 in World War I; 58,209 in the Vietnam War; 36,516 in the Korean War; 25,000 in the American Revolutionary War; and 20,000 in the War of 1812, plus smaller numbers in other conflicts, such as 7,057 in the War on Terror, according to Statista. Operation Iraqi Freedom claimed 4,431 American military lives, and more than 2,352 military lives have been lost in the long conflict in Afghanistan, according to the site.
We are confident that Memorial Day observances the last Monday in May will continue to be a reminder of sacrifices made by Americans since the birth of this nation. We must never forget those sacrifices.