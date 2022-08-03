The wait is over. The Washington Town & Country Fair opens this week. The 2022 theme, “The time of my life,” sums up the Fair experience pretty admirably for a great many.

Fair week is the best week of the summer for a whole lot of people because the Fair provides the ultimate entertainment venue. It offers something for everyone, young and old alike. Whether you’re looking for quality family time, a good time with friends or a great date night option, the Fair delivers. It’s the perfect place to have the time of your life.