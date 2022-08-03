The wait is over. The Washington Town & Country Fair opens this week. The 2022 theme, “The time of my life,” sums up the Fair experience pretty admirably for a great many.
Fair week is the best week of the summer for a whole lot of people because the Fair provides the ultimate entertainment venue. It offers something for everyone, young and old alike. Whether you’re looking for quality family time, a good time with friends or a great date night option, the Fair delivers. It’s the perfect place to have the time of your life.
Our Fair is a community celebration that brings everyone together each year like nothing else. It’s where friends and neighbors meet and enjoy each other’s company. You can’t go to the Fair without running into old classmates, friends you haven’t seen in years or your former babysitter. It’s the ultimate homecoming. It doesn’t get any better than that.
The atmosphere is hard to beat. The sights, sounds and smells of the Fair are captivating. The smell of funnel cakes wafting across a magical Midway on a warm summer night is pure Americana. The people watching is as good as it gets.
Where else can you experience bull riding, tractor pulls, motocross, chase a pig or toss a mule nugget? Where else can you savor a waffle ice cream sandwich and commune with livestock?
Of course there is a queen to be crowned, carnival rides to be conquered, Agri-Land to explore, ninjas, magicians and local as well as big-time musical acts to enjoy, with the promise of another raucous livestock auction which last year shattered sales records.
One of the appeals of the Fair is the mouth-watering food — heavy on sugar and deep-fried concoctions of all delicious kinds. The food at the Fair takes indulgence to a new level. Much of it is unhealthy. Who cares? This is the time and place to cheat on your diet.
The Fair is already off to a strong start. The pre-fair events over the weekend were well-attended with enthusiastic participants. These aren’t mere warm-up events, they are integral parts of our Fair’s rich tradition. The Fair’s Run-Walk on Saturday drew a large crowd. The event keeps getting bigger and better. Sunday’s Fair parade, the biggest parade of the year, was another must-see attraction. Participants in the parade go all out to showcase their organizations.
It was a classy move by the Fair Board to have retired Fire Chief Bill Halmich, retired Police Chief Ed Menefee and former Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy serve as grand marshals. Each embody the kind of community and volunteer spirit that has made the Fair so successful through the years.
Volunteerism is the grease that keeps the Fair humming. Our Fair is the biggest volunteer enterprise in the area. Led by a 25-member volunteer Fair Board, people of all ages and backgrounds pitch in to make our Fair possible. They log many hours before, during and after the Fair to make sure the rest of us enjoy ourselves. Much of it is hard, physical work. The volunteers make it look easy. It’s another reason to support our Fair.
The Fair gates open Wednesday morning and the event concludes Sunday evening with a fireworks show. Everything in between is pure fun.