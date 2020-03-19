St. Louis University has one of the nine Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Units (VTEU) that is involved in vaccine treatment and is involved in research for a vaccine to treat the current COVID-19, according to the St. Louis Business Journal, which said the university has been involved before in research for vaccines, such as the swine flu outbreak.
St. Louis University has had a VTEU program since 1989. The Business Journal said it spent about five years after 9/11 focused on vaccines against bioweapons. Since then it has broadened its scope of research to include emerging infectious diseases and sudden unpredictable outbreaks like coronavirus, COVID-19.
The university has much experience in the field of infectious diseases and is doing what it can to speed up research on the latest outbreak of a virus.
The Journal also reported that last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded the state $9.8 million to help with the response to COVID-19.
St. Louis with its medical centers is on the leading edge when it comes to research for vaccines to combat new viruses.