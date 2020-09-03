The internet has many positive benefits but as with any technology, there can be drawbacks. One is the misinformation that it distributes, and the fact too many people believe most of what is transmitted through the internet.
In Sunday’s edition, The New York Times carried a commentary with a headline of “Hoaxes Are Making Doctors’ Jobs Harder.” It had to do with the current pandemic and the misinformation about COVID-19. It was authored by Seema Vasmin and Craig Spencer. Vasmin is director of the Stanford Health Communication Initiative, and Spencer is an emergency medicine physician and director of global health in emergency health at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.
The writers of the commentary said they have been working “to dissect and debunk the many myths about this new virus, its potential treatments and the possibility of a vaccine.” They said they “read mistruths on our patients’ phones, listen to theories borrowed from internet chat rooms and watch as friends and family scroll through Facebook saying, ‘Here — it says that this was definitely created in a Chinese lab.’”
They added: “Seven months into the worst pandemic in our lifetime, the virus continues to spread along medical myths and health hoaxes.
“False news is not a new phenomenon, but it has been amplified by social media. A new report from Avaaz, a nonprofit advocacy organization that tracks false information, shows how widespread and perverse this amplification is.”
The report said websites spreading health hoaxes on Facebook peaked at an estimated 460 million views on the platform in April 2020, just as the virus was spreading around the world and overwhelming hospitals. Only 16 percent concerning health misinformation had warnings. Public health organizations have been unable to keep up with the deluge of medical myths.
People around the world still believe everything on the internet is truthful. They forget that “anybody can put anything on the internet.” It’s been out of control for years.
That’s why more and more people are convinced some government controls are needed.