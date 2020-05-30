Gov. Mike Parson decided to put Medicaid expansion on the Aug. 4 ballot in recognition of the importance of this issue for Missourians who have no health insurance and to know as soon as possible how the additional spending will affect the state budget.
Nearly 350,000 Missourians signed an initiative petition to place the issue before voters. The petition was certified by the secretary of state, chief elections official, and the governor wasted no time in signing a proclamation for a vote on the issue on Aug. 4. Gov. Parson said his action “was about policy” and not politics. “At a time when our state is undergoing a major health, economic and budget crisis, we need to know exactly where we stand on what would be a massive spending initiative in Missouri.”
The governor added that Missouri is one of the top five states for general revenue spending on Medicaid. The state estimates it will need an additional $88 million in general revenue through fiscal 2021 due to COVID-19.
The organization Healthcare for Missouri, which is a leader in supporting Medicaid expansion, said the amendment will provide health care for 230,000 uninsured Missourians and bring more than a billion a year back from the federal government to keep rural hospitals open, including giving a boost to the economy.
Eric Eoloff, president of Mercy Hospital Washington, said the Mercy system supports the expansion of Medicaid. He said studies have proven that people with insurance seek medical care before their health conditions deteriorate to the point of needing costly emergency medical care. Medicaid provides reimbursement to hospitals that care for Missouri residents who would otherwise not have health insurance. “Of our total patient population here at Mercy Hospital Washington, about 10 percent of our patients are insured by Medicaid,” Eoloff said.
Healthcare for Missouri said Medicaid expansion would help hundreds of thousands of Missourians in the coverage gap, “most with jobs that don’t provide health coverage and who are unable to afford private insurance. That includes Missourians on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, working essential, low-wage jobs in grocery stores, as delivery drivers, in nursing homes, hospitals and elsewhere.”
Medicaid expansion would be a costly addition to the state budget, but we believe the state can find a way to provide this benefit to people who need help. We can’t ignore the need. One way to pay the added cost would be to require online companies to collect sales taxes for the state on purchases.