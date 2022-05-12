If you are underwhelmed by the aesthetics of the native plants in the four medians on Highway 100 in Washington, you are not alone. There has been a steady drum beat of criticism over the plants since they were installed in the fall of 2013.
We’ve heard and reported on those complaints. Some say the native plants look like weeds. Others call the plants an ugly, overgrown mess. Critics argue its not the look we want visitors to see coming into town.
That criticism resumed last week when Washington City Council members rejected a proposal that would have outsourced the maintenance of the plants from the parks department to a private landscaper. The five-year, $100,000 landscape maintenance agreement that the council nixed would have saved the parks department some manpower to maintain the medians, which to date don’t have widespread appeal. Who can blame the parks department for wanting to offload the work?
Instead, the department and the city are going to consult with landscape designers to come up with some other ideas for the medians. That is probably a good idea, given the complaints. It’s time to rethink the medians or at the very least consider some other plant options.
The original concept had merit and still does. The purpose of the medians, which were paid for with a federal grant, was to help slow traffic, prevent crossover accidents, absorb rainwater and help preserve native plants in the area. The original landscape architect hoped our medians would be a model for other communities.
The actual medians have served their intended purpose. Perhaps the plants in the medians haven’t live up to expectations — at least in the eyes of some who prefer something with more pop or pizazz or simply less “weedy” looking. While there has been compliments, there has been far more condemnation.
But finding a consensus for what to plant won’t be easy, and it likely won’t come cheap to acquire or maintain. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Trying to please everyone is impossible.
Moreover, inflation has pushed the cost of everything up, including landscaping. The city can’t use volunteer help to maintain the medians because of the regulations and liability issues of working in a highway median. You can always find more attractive species of plants, but they need to be as cost-effective as possible to maintain.
Some will argue the entire concept of decorative highway medians are a waste of taxpayer dollars. They aren’t mission-critical to the running of the city similar to the time and effort spent to maintain the flower baskets downtown. While that’s true, the medians provide a measure of safety and add to the overall ambiance of our community.
There is a reason Washington is considered a charming town by visitors. It’s one of the reasons people and businesses move here. The plants and landscaping add to that ambiance. We should all remember that and if we can improve on what we already have, even better.