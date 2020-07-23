U.S. voters tend to pick their presidents based on a few national issues.
Health care, national security, gun policy, education and the economy topped the list at the beginning of this year, according to a Gallup poll.
But clearly there’s been some churn in voters’ concerns over the last few months.
Look no further than Union’s special meeting of the city council Monday night.
Hundreds of concerned citizens turned out for the meeting after The Missourian reported on its website this weekend that the agenda included discussion about an ordinance to mandate masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The turnout did not surprise us given the more than 13,000 views our story about the agenda got over the weekend and the large social media response that followed.
Reporter Geoffrey Folsom said city leaders initally were only going to allow 50 people into the special meeting but ended up opening the doors to all who stood in line waiting outside the old city hall. About 300 people packed the gymnasium, with some holding signs against mask mandates and some sporting Trump T-shirts.
The mask mandate was proposed by Union Mayor Rod Tappe. The proposal was dead on arrival when no one on the board of aldermen motioned to discuss the issue. The board also let two ordinances on whether to cancel two upcoming baseball tournaments due to COVID-19 concerns die.
After the meeting, Alderman Bob Schmuke told Folsom, “Mandating something shouldn’t come from us, it should come from the governor.”
None of the spectators spoke during the meeting, but their message was loud and clear: Masks matter.
As the mandate was tabled with chants of “USA, USA,” the Trump campaign strategy becomes a little clearer as the mask issue moves up the list of voter concerns.