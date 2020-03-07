Missouri received 2,266 applications for medical marijuana licenses to grow, sell or distribute products permitted under the law. The applications were filed by at least 700 different groups, many from out of state.
Missouri awarded 60 licenses to grow marijuana, 86 to make marijuana-infused products and 192 to open dispensaries.
The state’s Administrative Hearing Commission at the end of last week had received 845 appeals from groups denied licenses. Most of the appeals state that Missouri’s scoring system for awarding permits was flawed. To handle the applications, the state hired a. Nevada-based company to process and score the applications. The Associated Press reported the company could earn up to $582,061 for its work.
Applicants who were denied permits allege the company assigned different scores for some of the same answers on applications.
State lawmakers plan to investigate the process and hold hearings this spring.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has hired three lawyers to assist the state’s legal team in reviewing the appeals. The cost for the outside lawyers is $49,000 for each through 2023.
The number of applications filed, along with the high number of appeals, are indications of the interest in the medical marijuana business, and how much money can be made by investors and operators.
A state license can be very valuable.
Right now the license process with the number of appeals is going to take time, and it appears that it’s going to be expensive for all the parties involved.