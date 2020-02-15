The old International Shoe Co. building on Second Street appears to be headed for a new life. The shoe factory that peaked in production during World War II when military shoes and boots were made there is on the path to becoming an apartment complex.
The rezoning that is required received unanimous support from the Washington Planning and Zoning board Monday and now goes to the city council for a final decision Feb. 18.
Developer Ed Schmelz of Union filed for rezoning from its present heavy industrial designation to planned residential. Property owners in that section questioned the parking plan since the development will have 85 residential units but did not object to the intended residential use.
The property has been mostly vacant since the 1960s, although it was used for short periods for storage. The city’s economic director said the old structure is a “derelict, blighted building.” The owner, L. B. Eckelkamp of Eckelkamp Enterprises, said the building was an eyesore and “an embarrassment.”
The building is tied to the early history of Washington. The first building in the complex was built in the early 1900s. Additions came later. International reached its peak in employment during World War II when more than 1,000 workers were employed. Women and high school boys ages 16 and older worked there before and after school since most men were serving in the military. During the war, the factory’s orders for military shoes and boots required many six-day work weeks. A wire fence was erected around the complex because of its defense work.
For many years, International was the largest employer in Washington. One spinoff was that the Missourian Publishing Co. printed shoe box labels for a number of years for International’s factories.
The intended use is good news because Washington has a shortage of housing units at affordable prices. It also means saving a historic building that is tied to the early economic development of the city. The project also will eliminate an eyesore and enhance property values in that section of the city.
The rezoning should find favor with the city council.