The Wall Street Journal editorial board called former Vice President Mike Pence’s belated rebuke of President Trump last week his “finest hour.”
Others are characterizing his remarks as too little, too late — “13-months-late weak sauce ... kinda brave ... but also pathetic,” as one Pence critic put it. Others still consider him a traitor for not following Trump’s orders on Jan. 6.
Speaking Friday to the Federalist Society, Pence declared, “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election.” He continued: “The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. Frankly, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”
Pence’s rebuttal came after Trump said earlier in the week that Pence should have unilaterally overturned the election results that declared Joe Biden president. It is a claim Trump has made repeatedly since the election and a frantic plea he made to Pence in the days and hours leading up to the Jan. 6 certification of the electoral vote tallies.
Pence’s comments on Friday came as part of a broader speech about the need for conservatives to remain true to the Constitution and reject efforts to consolidate power at the federal level. “I understand the disappointment so many feel about the last election. I was on the ballot,” Pence joked. “But whatever the future holds, I know we did our duty that day.”
“The truth is, there’s more at stake than our party or our political fortunes. If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose elections — we’ll lose our country,” Pence added.
Pence’s remarks were his first public rebuttal of Trump. We say better late than never. Some things need to be said.
First, Pence is correct in his interpretation of the Constitution and the vice president’s role in certifying the election results. His duties on Jan. 6 were ceremonial in presiding over the counting of votes. That was the intent of the Founding Fathers. There was no fraud in the election as Trump asserted. Pence did his duty lawfully and honorably. We agree with the Journal that Pence stands out as a rare Republican willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s “disgraceful behavior after the election.” Behavior, it should be noted, that led to a riot at the Capitol at which some chanted “hang Mike Pence.” Indeed, as the Journal pointed out, many in the GOP seem to have lost their constitutional moorings in thrall to one man.
Jonathan Karl, journalist and author of “Betrayal,” summarized Pence this way: “Pence had a choice between loyalty to Trump and loyalty to the Constitution. He chose not to break the law, and for that, Trump would forever consider him a coward and a traitor.”
Pence, arguably the most loyal vice president in the history of American vice presidents, is neither coward nor traitor. He deserves our respect and admiration for not betraying the Constitution when it mattered the most.