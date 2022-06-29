It doesn’t take keen insight or vision to forecast the transportation issues that are taking form in southern Warren County and southwestern St. Charles County.
The traffic is increasing, especially on weekend and holidays, as more people are visiting these areas of natural beauty and charm. The growing number of wineries, historical sites, the Katy Trail, inviting small towns and interesting places for overnight stays and, of course, restaurants are attracting more visitors. The developments planned in the Augusta area by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which are unfolding with more planned in the future, add an exclamation point to this region and will drive even more tourism. All of this development signals a need for transportation improvements.
More visitors coming to this part of Missouri means more traffic.
Highway 47 traffic from the Washington bridge to the Dutzow turnoff and on to Marthasville, and points north, already is bumper-to-bumper at times on weekends. That congestion is going to get worse. A causeway from the Washington bridge north has been discussed for more than a decade to protect the road from flooding and to better handle the traffic. It is needed.
Highway 94 from Dutzow to Augusta and beyond in St. Charles County has narrow lanes, rolling hills, sharp curves, inadequate to no shoulders and poor sight lines. The landscape is beautiful to behold and the views compare to anything the Ozarks offer. But the roads are substandard and dangerous in this region of Missouri wine country.
Washington and Franklin County reap benefits from the growth that is occurring to the west, north and east of the Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River. Those benefits, like the traffic, will increase in the future.
Perhaps it’s time for the three counties (Franklin, Warren and St. Charles) to commission a comprehensive master plan as a guide for what the future holds. It would be worth the money if it could provide a common framework for addressing these traffic issues and identify short- and long-term goals and objectives for improvements.
The potential for this area of natural beauty is unlimited. It is developing at a rapid pace. We need to prepare for it with care and an enlightened plan.