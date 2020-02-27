With his convincing victory in the Nevada caucuses Bernie Sanders is the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president. If his grip so far on a larger portion of the Democratic Party supporters continues, if he should be the nominee who will be his running mate?
This is an important question because of Sanders’ age (78). His running mate could become president.
Sanders also could become disabled to the point that his vice president would have to handle more of his presidential decisions and management responsibilities. Sanders gets quite worked up over issues and policies. He already has suffered one heart attack. He has been criticized for not being 100 percent transparent on his health.
Would he select one of the other candidates who sought the nomination? Would it be a woman? Would the ticket be balanced by selecting a young Democrat with appeal to the younger voters such as Pete Buttigieg? Would Sanders want a vice president as far to the left as he is? Would the moderates among Democrats want someone who reflects their views?
It’s not too early to speculate on a running mate with Sanders, or is it?
We do believe it’s too early to say Sanders has a lock on the nomination. We will know more after the Super Tuesday primaries that follow three days after the South Carolina primary election.
The division in the Democratic Party, and the number of contenders for the nomination, with differing views, are making this election year a classic, filled with emotion, speculation and a real attention-builder.
By the way, President Trump and his re-election campaign also plays a big part in building attention!