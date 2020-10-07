This is National Newspaper Week. It’s the time of year when we get a chance to speak up for ourselves, our mission and the profession of journalism.
It is a time to reaffirm that newspapers like ours still matter. America needs newspapers. America needs journalists.
It is, in fact, the 80th anniversary for National Newspaper Week. In 1940, this week was described by its creators as a time when “the entire press can organize in a united front to impress American readers with the reliability, integrity and enterprise of their newspapers.”
Eighty years later, American newspapers are still demonstrating their resolve to these core principles. They are still working to impress, to earn their readers’ respect and trust each and every edition.
It’s just gotten a lot tougher under the weight of COVID-19.
Newspapers faced economic challenges even before the coronavirus struck in February, particularly with the disruption of the internet, the rise of Google and Facebook and their use of newspapers’ content without payment. The pandemic made matters much worse, especially for papers that relied mostly on local retail advertising, which dropped off a cliff when many businesses shut down for weeks.
The result is local journalism is facing an existential threat to its existence. Nationwide, 1 in 5 papers have shut down since 2004. The pace of closures has picked up since the start of the pandemic — mostly weeklies in small communities.
Years of decline in advertising have badly hurt community newspapers, and the decline in advertising resulting from the impact of COVID-19 on business operations has been a devastating final blow to many publications.
According to a recent analysis, newspapers will lose 25-45 percent of their print and digital advertising revenue by 2021, on top of existing declines. Some may never recover. Our industry isn’t the only one suffering from the havoc wrought by the pandemic, but it is wiping out newspapers with a tsunami-like force.
And that’s bad news for the communities they serve.
Why? The relationship between the health and progress of a community and the presence of local newspapers has been documented many times over. When newspapers close, communities lose transparency and accountability. Research shows that often taxes go up and voter participation goes down in these news “deserts.”
It is a crucial time for local news as unprecedented pressures from these uncertain times affect newsrooms across the country.
Yet the one thing that hasn’t changed in this country is the thirst for truth. The nation — our audience — craves facts, presented clearly, accurately and completely from a source they trust by trained journalists.
That has always been the case and is especially poignant in this public health crisis. If the pandemic has taught us anything it’s that the truth matters. It has underscored facts matter.
Each and every week we strive to separate fact from fiction, hold government accountable, mobilize public opinion on matters that are important and inform our readers of the news and issues of the communities we serve.
Our commitment to providing our readers with accurate, relevant local journalism is unwavering — but to fulfill that commitment, we have to keep our operations in business.
That’s why we are grateful for your support. Thank you for subscribing and advertising in our paper. Thank you for your news tips and your letters to the editor. Your support allows us to do the work we love and serve the communities we care about.