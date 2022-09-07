Congratulations to four area manufacturers who are among dozens of Missouri businesses collaborating with NASA in its ambitious quest for another moon landing.
Missourian Editor Ethan Colbert explained how these “Artemis Partners” are working with NASA on its Artemis next-generation mega-rocket project in a story in the Weekend Missourian. The space agency is planning to use the rocket — the most powerful ever developed — to send astronauts back to the lunar surface more than 50 years after the Apollo space program made history. The new space endeavor is called Artemis, after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.
The four companies are G.H. Tool & Mold of Washington, Earle M. Jorgensen Co. Inc. of Union, Homeyer Precision Manufacturing Co. of Marthasville and Sullivan Precision Metal Finishing Inc. of Sullivan.
According to NASA, private sector commercial partners in all 50 states have made some contribution to the Artemis program in at least one of the mission’s five key technologies: the Orion spacecraft, the Space Launch System, Exploration Ground Systems, the Gateway and the Human Landing System.
While the initial launch of the Artemis I rocket was scrubbed again Saturday due to a large hydrogen leak, NASA officials say they are hopeful they can launch the unmanned rocket in October. If things go as planned, the space agency hopes to land astronauts — including the first woman and the first person of color — on the lunar south pole by 2025.
By 2030, NASA plans to have a habitat on the surface of the moon that would support missions for a week or longer and which serve as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.
Regardless of Saturday’s setback, being affiliated with this project gives these local advanced manufacturers prestige and a certain cachet. It’s a badge of honor to be affiliated with NASA and something these companies can be proud of and use as a marketing tool. In many ways, it demonstrates how far the local manufacturing community has evolved.
Since the Apollo era, NASA has relied on relationships with private companies to get its work done. The development of the Artemis space program requires millions of parts and systems, of which hundreds of manufacturers, suppliers and subcontractors nationwide help create.
These four companies can take a measure of pride in being part of something this meaningful and historic. These are exciting times for NASA and space enthusiasts everywhere. There is a renewed passion and buzz around space exploration driven in part by private companies such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which also is seeking to conquer space and send people to Mars.
There is a lot riding on the Artemis program. The last time NASA tested a brand new moon rocket was in November 1967. The Artemis program faces huge challenges. The rocket is several years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget. But if it is eventually successful, it has the potential to provide a major boost to science education and be an inspiration for the next generation of scientists and engineers. It would, as The Atlantic noted, “vindicate NASA’s approach to spaceflight, and ... send a compelling signal of American power.”
We hope that is exactly what happens with the Artemis program. And if does, some local companies can rightfully claim they helped make it happen.