Congratulations to four area manufacturers who are among dozens of Missouri businesses collaborating with NASA in its ambitious quest for another moon landing.

Missourian Editor Ethan Colbert explained how these “Artemis Partners” are working with NASA on its Artemis next-generation mega-rocket project in a story in the Weekend Missourian. The space agency is planning to use the rocket ­— the most powerful ever developed — to send astronauts back to the lunar surface more than 50 years after the Apollo space program made history. The new space endeavor is called Artemis, after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.