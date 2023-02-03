Legal recreational sales of marijuana in Missouri could begin later this month. In April, voters across Franklin county will decide whether to impose a local sales tax on those sales. Despite any misgivings people may have regarding marijuana, we hope they support those measures.
Over the past several weeks, the cities of Washington, Union, St. Clair and Pacific as well as Franklin County have decided to ask voters whether to support a local 3 percent tax on recreational cannabis sales.
Missourians narrowly approved Constitutional Amendment 3 last November, making our state the 21st in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment authorizes the state to levy a 6 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana sales. County and municipal governments can each impose an additional 3 percent tax on top of the regular local sales tax.
By way of example, if the countywide and local taxes are approved, Washington residents who buy non-medicinal marijuana will pay the 6 percent state marijuana tax, the 3 percent municipal tax, and the 3 percent county tax in addition to the local 8.85 per cent sales tax already in place. While there is some debate as to whether the county tax only applies in unincorporated areas and can’t be superimposed on a municipal tax, the plain reading of the amendment suggests otherwise.
Amendment 3 passed statewide with 53 percent of the vote. The measure failed in Franklin County with 56.62 percent of voters opposed to it. That’s probably why some local elected leaders held their noses while voting to put the sales tax measure on the April ballot. They didn’t want recreational pot legalized in the first place. Count us among that group. But they did the right thing by letting voters decide whether to tax recreational cannabis sales.
Taxing marijuana sales was, after all, one of the key arguments for legalizing recreational use and regardless of anyone’s views on legalizing marijuana, that ship has already sailed with the passage of Amendment 3.
Our state already taxes medicinal cannabis sales, it doesn’t make sense not to impose a tax on recreational sales, potentially a much larger market. While a few cities and counties may initially forego taxing recreational marijuana sales, our guess is they will eventually impose the tax.
Why? As others have pointed out, there is no strategic advantage to leaving money on the table while other communities are moving to approve the tax. More importantly, the additional tax revenue may very well be needed if the experiences of other states who legalized recreational marijuana hold true here. For instance, in Colorado legalization brought a sharp increase in marijuana-related traffic crashes. The additional local tax revenue may be necessary to offset the potential cost of more police and fire calls.
We predict other health-related issues will emerge as the state’s experiment with recreational marijuana progresses. Those issues could very well require costly local responses and solutions. Who knows exactly where this experiment is headed, other than to surmise that as the potency of pot increases, so do the dangers of using it.
That’s why voters should approve these tax measures on the April ballot. And remember, just like alcohol, if you don’t use marijuana, you don’t pay the tax.