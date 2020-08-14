There was a time when Republican Party orthodoxy held dear the belief that local control is best.
The thought was people in local communities know what is best for them and do not need the heavy hand of either the state or federal government to tell them what to do.
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan put the assumption most succinctly when he stated his belief that “the government closest to the people governs best.” That’s why generations of American conservatives stressed the virtue of moving governmental power closer to the people.
We have witnessed an erosion of that GOP guiding principal in Missouri on issues from higher local minimum wages, more stringent gun laws to plastic bags and now, prosecutorial discretion.
Gov. Mike Parson’s attempt this week to give the attorney general the power to prosecute homicides in St. Louis is the latest move by a Missouri Republican leader that undercuts the notion that local control is best.
The Associated Press reported that Parson asked lawmakers working on a sweeping crime bill to give Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office that authority — a move that was widely seen as a criticism of Democrat Kimberly Gardner, the city’s first Black prosecutor who supports greater police accountability and using diversion programs instead of incarceration.
Gardner is an easy target. Her administration can fairly be described as chaotic. She is viewed by many as a showboating, inept liberal prosecutor who is soft on crime.
There has been a mass exodus of prosecutors since she took office in 2016 and trial conviction rates under her leadership have plummeted. She fumbled the prosecution of former Gov. Eric Greitens and has angered the St. Louis police union for her reform efforts.
In endorsing her opponent in the recent election, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch opined Gardner has made a mess of almost everything she’s touched. It’s tough to argue that point. Meanwhile, St. Louis continues to garner national attention for its soaring homicide rates.
Parson said his proposal is “not about taking away authority” but about fighting crime.
Fair enough, but Parson should have anticipated his attempt to subvert local control was going to spark a backlash — especially from local prosecutors who have long pushed back on state efforts to undermine their authority.
The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, an organization whose membership is overwhelmingly Republican, reminded Parson of an old-school GOP value in a letter chastising him for his attempted overreach.
“The best control is local control,” the prosecutors argued. “Vesting the attorney general with new or original concurrent jurisdiction erodes the ability of local voters to decide who will seek justice on their behalf should they be victimized by crime.”
Our guess is that many outstate local elected prosecuting attorneys have difficulty relating to Gardner’s approach to running a prosecuting attorney’s office. Like Parson, they are flummoxed by what is going on in St. Louis. It is embarrassing.
Yet all 115 of them, according to the letter, stand united against Parson’s attempt to vest any new or concurrent jurisdiction with the attorney general. They reject his attempt to exert state authority to override local authority.
And they respect the fact that Gardner won re-election in her primary race by a landslide earlier this month. Like it or not, she is clearly the people’s choice.
Parson should respect this fact as well.