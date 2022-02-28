This past week was National FFA (Future Farmers of America) Week. It’s a time when local FFA chapters join with chapters across the nation to raise awareness about an organization that has made a real difference shaping the lives of countless young people.
You may have seen one of the members of this storied organization in the halls of your school, out and about volunteering in the community, delivering pies to supporters and doing what they do best — promoting all things agriculture.
Chances are the member you saw was wearing the traditional FFA blue and gold corduroy jacket. The iconic FFA blue jacket is a beacon of community and pride. That’s been the case for a long time. After more than eight decades, FFA continues to enrich the lives of students and instill the values of hard work, education and strong leadership.
FFA traces its roots to 1928 when 33 boys from 18 states got together during the American Royal livestock show in Kansas City with an idea. According to FFA history, they wanted to establish a place where rural young people could find a sense of purpose and belonging; a place where they could prepare future generations for the challenges of a career in agriculture. They created the Future Farmers of America.
It’s clear those young men who convened in Kansas City were on to something. Today, the organization has over 700,000 members in 8,817 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. There are nearly 26,000 FFA members in Missouri and the Franklin county chapters have been robust and active over the years.
For decades, FFA has played a vital role in developing agriculture’s future leaders. But it does much more than train its members to be farmers. It is an organization that provides real-world leadership training and character building while promoting citizenship, volunteerism and patriotism.
Many facets of FFA help students become the best they can be, like teaching public speaking and writing, livestock judging, relationship building, science and math, career development and job skills.
The success stories of FFA members and their chapters are numerous and varied.
Notable FFA members include former U.S. President and Nobel Prize Winner Jimmy Carter; country music artists from Willie Nelson and Lyle Lovett to Taylor Swift and Tim McGraw; James Oesterreicher, former chairman and CEO of J.C. Penney; Nicholas Kristof, former Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for The New York Times; and Jim Davis, creator of the Garfield comic strip.
The FFA motto captures the spirit of the organization concisely: “Learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, living to serve.” Those 12 words help explain why this vibrant organization is as important today as it was in a more rural America, as the Fort Dodge Iowa Messenger pointed out earlier this week.
It’s why we support FFA and why we encourage you to support your local chapter as well.
A tip of the hat to an organization that has done so much to not only promote agriculture, but to build a network of young leaders.