Marc Houseman had a unique passion for history. He lived it, he breathed it, and he nurtured it.
Houseman, the longtime museum director at the Washington Historical Society, passed away this past week.
History was his love, his vocation and his life. He studied all history, but local history was his specialty.
Houseman was a walking fountain of the history of Washington and the surrounding area. He was an authority on local history, and he generously shared his knowledge with anyone he met.
Perhaps more importantly, he was a thoughtful caretaker and guardian of that history. He spent much of his adult life diligently archiving and cultivating decades of local history into exhibits that were viewed by thousands of people over the years at the museum he cherished.
Houseman was a tireless advocate for the historical society and a determined museum director. Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said Houseman elevated both to a new level. She’s absolutely right. Few towns the size of Washington, if any, have a history museum as impressive as ours. Houseman deserves much of the credit.
During his tenure at the historical society, Houseman led the fundraising effort to pay off the purchase of the museum property, to create the museum director’s position and to promote the ongoing capital campaign, known as “Keeping History Alive,” which aims to raise $500,000 to fund improvements to the building. To date, the group has raised more than $185,000 toward that goal.
Houseman’s leadership and infectious love of the past rubbed off on other historical society members. He was the catalyst for the society. He was a serious historian, but he was also a good and kind man who inspired others to get involved.
He also was a good friend of this newspaper and a dependable go-to source for any question we had on a historical point or fact check.
But mostly, like so many others, we just liked to talk history with him. He knew his stuff, and it was fun to hear his stories on local history.
We shared his view that a study of history is essential for good citizenship. It was something that he imparted upon every young person who toured the museum or that he spoke with in his many visits to area classrooms giving historical lectures — sometimes dressed up as and impersonating a historical figure.
Even when he was ill, Houseman never stopped advocating for history. If you want to get a sense of that advocacy, just read his last column in the May edition of the Washington Historical Society’s newsletter, where he discusses Washington’s City Cemetery.
Houseman was instrumental in getting a monument recognizing the existence of the cemetery installed there, having lobbied various mayors dating back to the 1990s.
His motivation was simple — he felt the final resting place for 400 local residents, including many African Americans and veterans, deserved a sign or marker identifying it.
He spoke at the ceremony dedicating the monument, which he described as an emotional experience for him. That was Marc — emotional over a cemetery monument.
In that last newsletter column, Houseman wrote, “I’ll never really understand those who don’t appreciate local history and particularly the recognition of the more interesting portions of it.”
Touche.
Rest in peace, Marc. And thank you.