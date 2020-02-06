The latest data on life expectancy indicates it’s up slightly to 78.7 years in the United States, up for the first time in four years.
But don’t get too upbeat about it. It’s only up by one-tenth of a year from 2017.
That’s according to a report for 2018 (latest available) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.
It has been common knowledge for many years that women live longer than men — about five years.
The reason often heard is that men live a harder life because of their jobs and overall lifestyles. However, with women gradually taking over many men’s jobs, will women catch up with men in a lower life expectancy?
We all know that advances in medicine have extended the life spans of all people in general.
A man in his 90s who is in good health considering his age once told us, “I don’t know why I’m still here.” No answer from the listener. None of us in the senior category know why we are still here. Only the creator knows!
In war times in combat, there can develop an attitude of why worry because if a shell has your name on it there’s not much you can do to avoid it. Why worry!
That can be somewhat the same thinking in civilian life. When your time is up, there is only so much you can do to delay and stop the eventuality of the end.
Of note, and thought-provoking, is that the latest life expectancy number is the same as it was in 2010. The latest figures don’t indicate a trend, the experts say.
The latest report reveals that for the first time in four years deaths from drug overdoses dropped. The government agencies that released the latest report said the lower mortality from cancer and accidents and unintentional injuries were the main reason that the life expectancy number went up in 2018.
It is encouraging that drug overdose deaths fell 4 percent in 2018, the first decline in 28 years!
The Wall Street Journal in its story on life expectancy said among the top causes of death in the U.S., only two increased in 2018. They were suicide and influenza/pneumonia. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer, followed by cancer and unintentional injuries.
A doctor with the American Public Health Association said the U.S. should not celebrate the report because “we are spending twice as much money as the other developed nations and getting worse outcomes.”
Celebration over!