The Missourian has had a long-standing policy about letters to the editor. Every now and then we repeat the policy.
First of all, the letters must be signed by the writer. We have not made any exceptions to the policy except in a few instances when it would jeopardize the letter writer’s job or some other circumstance that would call for privacy.
Along with the writer’s name, we need a phone number and the city or county where they live.
Often it is necessary to call the writer about the letter received.
The majority of the letter writers conform to this policy. But we still receive unsigned letters, with no telephone number or information of where they live. We do receive letters with fictitious names signed to them.
We have erred at times in publishing a letter that attacks another letter writer with whom they disagree. There are many angry people these days. We also receive letters that are not in good taste and they are not published. Of course, libelous letters are rejected.
We have urged letter writers to keep their submissions short. There have been lengthy letters published because we had room, or space was needed to get a point across. We have rejected letters that were too long.
We want to encourage letters to the editor. We feel very strongly that we need to give our readers a public voice. Well-written letters on issues can have much influence on the outcomes on matters before our local board members.
We try to use proper judgment in the treatment of letters. We have made mistakes. We are not always right. We are looking at a letter received this week that was questionable. It was signed. No telephone number, no address as to city or town. The name was not a familiar one. It was rejected.