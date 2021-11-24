Shortly after the polls closed in the 2020 election, Jay Ashcroft went on the offensive. Missouri’s secretary of state, the state’s top election authority, didn’t waffle.
Although there may have been fraud in other states, Missouri’s election was safe and secure, he proudly proclaimed.
No voter fraud here. Even with record voter turnout, Missouri’s elections went off without a hitch.
Ashcroft hasn’t moved off that position. Nor has he changed his mind that Joe Biden wasn’t duly elected president — he won fair and square. Yet he told the Missouri Independent that he’s on board with a push by Missouri lawmakers to create a new system for post-election audits — a cause that has become the rallying cry for conspiracy theorists peddling the lie of a stolen 2020 election.
Ashcroft told the Independent he doesn’t buy into the conspiracies but says he supports the push for audits because they could bolster voter confidence.
Huh?
“When I say that I believe our election was run securely, I do,” Ashcroft said. “But I have not gone back through and done a massive audit to prove that it was done well. And that’s how you know,” he told the Independent.
Is Ashcroft referring to a massive audit like the one that was done in Maricopa, Arizona — the one that took months to complete and cost taxpayers millions of dollars? The one that GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens still uses to promote his election conspiracy tripe?
That audit was a farce, conducted by a company with no election experience and led by a CEO who already made claims about fraud. Yet in the end, the audit didn’t change the result. Biden won the state’s most populous county. In fact, the new “audit” increased Biden’s total by 99 votes while reducing Donald Trump’s total by 261.
We don’t need any “massive” post-election audit in Missouri. We already have a process of certifying election results that works. The checks and balances to prevent voter fraud already exist. Ashcroft has nothing to prove to voters who already have confidence in him and the integrity of Missouri elections.
This is a waste of time and taxpayer money — a solution looking for a problem that doesn’t exist. All it does is serve the false narrative that election fraud cost Trump the election.
The election is over. It’s time to move on.