If you want to know how bad this past session of the Missouri legislature was, consider that the Kansas City Star has suggested abolishing the Senate, the General Assembly’s traditionally more deliberative and dignified chamber.
The session, which ended Friday, was an “unproductive disaster” according to the Star, which the paper correctly blamed on the “riot of dysfunction” in the Senate. Even Senate majority leader Caleb Rowden acknowledged it was “no secret this place was ugly at times.”
Republicans control both chambers of the General Assembly and they proved – especially in the Senate – that the fiercest fight in politics is intraparty. Bitter divisions within the majority party caused the rancor and hostilities and the intraparty slice-and-dice went public early and continued through the session.
It was an embarrassing spectacle. Watching Republicans eat their own for nearly five months was hard to watch. But that’s what can happen when you have too many attention-seeking politicians trying to score political points for their next climb on the political ladder instead of doing some good for the people.
The legislature did manage to accomplish two of its constitutionally-mandated responsibilities by passing a record $49 billion dollar budget and a map of that redraws the state’s congressional districts. It also managed to pass 43 non-budget bills – more than a 100 fewer than in a typical year.
The proposed congressional map, if it sticks, impacts Franklin county significantly by moving Franklin county to the Second District held by Ann Wagner R-Ballwin, from the current Third District, held by Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth.
Both U.S. House members are solid conservatives and are ideologically similar, but Luetkemeyer has represented the county for many years and knows this area, the people and its issues intimately. He has maintained an office in Washington for years and is a frequent visitor to our county. Wagner will have some catching up to do.
Our county was one of about 10 that was switched to another district under the new map. Time will tell if this change benefits local residents or not. What is clear is the legislature wasted entirely too much time and energy on this one task. It could have easily been accomplished in the first weeks of the session. Instead, lawmakers took almost the entire session to finish the map – passing it on the second-to-last day. Gerrymandering should not take this long.
The budget, infused with billions in federal COVID relief funds, does a lot of good things on a lot of fronts. Perhaps most importantly, it provides sorely-needed raises to a lot of workers who need them, including teachers and state employees.
The spending plan also provides a much-needed boost to public education and state universities. The budget increases starting public school teacher pay to $38,000 and provides an extra $214 million for public school transportation, enough to fully fund the state’s obligation to local districts for the first time since 1991 according to the Missouri Independent. This is a positive development and a wise use of the influx of federal dollars. Lawmakers deserve credit for addressing these shortfalls.
They also get kudos for increasing the Missouri Department of Social Services’ budget, which will boost payments to providers serving nursing home patients, people with developmental disabilities and home-care programs.
The budget also provides a larger investment in the state’s infrastructure and because an effort to repeal the gas tax failed, there is a decent chance the Highway 47 widening project from Washington to St. Clair could finally become a reality. More good news.
The budget fully funds Medicaid expansion, which is critical for our state’s health care system and provides middle-income taxpayers a tax rebate. The Associated Press reported that some Missourians could get a one-time refund of up to $500 per individual, although the exact amount will depend on an individual’s tax liability. Still, this is good news to many coping with runaway inflation.
But the budget does contain some glaring omissions. Chief among them is the failure to fund the Rock Island Trail, which runs through Franklin County. The state has already acquired the former rail corridor, so to not provide the funding to get the potential tourism attraction off the ground when it is flush with cash is more than shortsighted, it’s just plain dumb.