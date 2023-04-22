It’s time for Missouri to legalize sports betting.
The arguments for doing so are compelling: Our state already sanctions other forms of gambling; the public and our professional sports franchises want it; it would make our state competitive with neighboring states who already permit sports wagering and, most importantly, it would allow the state to regulate and tax it.
Like legalizing marijuana, the case for regulating and taxing sports wagering makes sense from a public policy perspective. Whatever your views on gambling, illicit sports betting is already occurring in our state and has been for decades. It isn’t going away and people want it, so why not tax it and create a regulatory framework to protect consumers?
The majority of other states have recognized this and already moved to legalized sports betting. Those states include our neighbors, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, Tennessee, Arkansas, Nebraska and, as of earlier this month, Kentucky. Missouri gamblers leave our state every day to gamble in one of these surrounding states.
Bill DeWitt III, one of the owners of the Cardinals, pointed out that the NFL, who is holding their draft in Kansas City this month, has asked the Chiefs to make arrangements to bus guests across the state line to place bets. No one disputes that Missouri is leaving money on the table by not taking action on sports betting. The dichotomy, for a state that already sanctions many other forms of gambling, is glaring.
Missouri first approved gambling in 1984 when it approved its own state lottery. Our state opened the door to legalized casino gambling in 1992. In 2016, Missouri was one of the first states in the nation to enact legislation to legalize and regulate fantasy sports games. And with bi-partisan support, lawmakers have attempted to pass legislation legalizing sports betting since 2018 – to no avail.
Earlier this month, the Missouri House overwhelmingly approved a bill to legalize sports wagering by a 119-35 vote. The net winnings of sports betting would be taxed at 10 percent under the proposal and could generate as much as $30 million a year. Democrats argued for a higher tax, but the bill passed easily.
Yet the odds aren’t good the legislation will make it through the Senate this year.
Why? Because a couple of senators want to hijack the issue by insisting that the bill include provisions legalizing video lottery terminal games which have been popping up in bars, convenience stores and gas stations throughout the state in recent years. Some claim there are as many as 25,000 of them now operating in the state.
Supporters of these unregulated terminals make the attenuated claim they are really not gambling devices at all and are more akin to entertainment. That’s laughable. Other states and some Missouri courts have already ruled they are indeed gambling devices. But the purveyors of these devices have been able to essentially hold the sports wagering bill hostage unless they are legalized as well. The problem is there isn’t the same level of support for legalizing video lottery terminal games in the legislature.
While both involve gambling, sports wagering and video lottery terminal games are two separate issues. The people of Missouri deserve an up or down vote on sports betting in the Senate. Same with video lottery terminal games.
If that happens, it’s a safe bet sports betting will pass. That would help put an end to the illicit, offshore sports betting market, create consumer protections for bettors and generate millions in tax revenue the state has been missing out on for years.