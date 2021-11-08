We have mixed feelings about the fact that The Missourian offices are no longer located on Main Street in downtown Washington. The Missourian has had a downtown location since its founding in 1860 as the Franklin County Gazette. The name was changed to the Franklin County News in 1861. In 1867, it became the Franklin County Observer. That name lasted until 1926, when it was changed to the Washington Missourian.
James L. Miller Sr. purchased The Missourian in the summer of 1937, and members of the family have operated it since that time. Miller owned a small weekly in Milford, Iowa, in the early 1930s. He began his newspaper career as a reporter for the Atchison Globe in Atchison, Kansas, in 1921, later working for the Kansas City Star and Times in the 1920s and early 1930s.
The Missourian acquired its competitor, the Washington Citizen, in 1956. It was published the first part of the week and The Missourian midweek. (Later, the Citizen became a weekend newspaper.) The Citizen name was changed to The Missourian in 1984. The Missourian has been a twice-a-week newspaper since it acquired the Citizen.
Due to growth, The Missourian built a printing facility on Bluff Road in the 1990s, and the first issue of The Missourian was printed there in 2008. At that time, the offices remained at 14 W. Main St. The move of all operations of the newspaper to Bluff Road was completed this year.
Since Washington was incorporated in 1839, and until the last several decades, downtown Washington was the main business hub. Washington’s newspapers were located downtown. Many businesses are now located along Highway 100, south of downtown. However, because of the efforts of Downtown Washington Inc. and the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, downtown remains lively with a somewhat different mix of businesses. In its very early years, downtown also was the main residential area. With the residential buildings along Front Street, people have returned to downtown to live.
The new Missourian location at 6321 Bluff Road is about 3 miles from downtown, and with today’s technology, location is no longer a major challenge. The Bluff Road site has space to expand, and there are many advantages to having all operations under the same roof.
We will miss being downtown and within walking distance of some of the other businesses, and of course, we will miss the closeness to the Missouri River, which has become one of the natural attractions of the city.
Many changes come with time, and though some are more difficult to deal with than others, The Missourian’s goals remain the same: to give our readers the news of the area communities; to provide advertisers with the best medium to reach consumers; to promote the community; to be accurate and fair in our coverage; editorially, to speak out freely and without fear; and to fight to the limit of our ability to reserve that right for all others.
The commitment to downtown is as strong as ever!