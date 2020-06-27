Missouri Gov. Mike Parson drew the ire of Democrats and the editorial boards of the state’s two largest newspapers this week when he said he didn’t feel personally responsible for the recent surge of coronavirus cases after he lifted restrictions on June 16.
Parson, a Republican, got into a testy exchange with a reporter on Tuesday saying he didn’t believe the governor has personal responsibility for any virus, and compared the illness that has killed almost 1,000 people in the state to a flu bug, according to the Associated Press.
“I don’t know that any one person’s responsible for that no more than anyone else standing out here in this hallway,” Parson said.
A spokesperson for the state Democratic Party called the remarks callous and offensive. He said the governor’s refusal to take any responsibility for the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his decision to compare COVID-19 deaths with the flu and car crashes represented a stunning lack of compassion.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Kansas City Star took exception to the remarks and to the fact that the governor often does not wear a mask in public as an example of his failed leadership in response to the pandemic.
The Post-Dispatch implied he was an “ignorant fool” as one of a group of GOP governors who championed “freedom” over vigilance.
While the governor might now wish he had responded to the reporter’s question less cavalierly, his decision to lift restrictions when he did was reasonable and made in concert with the state’s top health advisers.
Gov. Parson, like most governors, was under intense pressure to restart the state’s economy and return the state to a sense of normalcy. He was fully aware that once restrictions were lifted, there would likely be a spike in cases. Our state is experiencing that spike and it is concerning.
But the call to ease statewide restrictions was the right one and a decision Gov. Parson was always going to feel some heat for. It is one of those “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” decisions that comes with the job and which is fraught with considerable political risk, especially in an election year.
It is harder to defend Gov. Parson’s decision not to wear a mask at public events. It’s now clear that wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Yet, like nearly every other aspect of American life, the decision to wear one has become politicized.
Some have suggested that whether or not people are willing to wear a mask has less to do with the risk of the pandemic than their political affiliation.
That is bunk. The coronavirus is real. It doesn’t discriminate between red and blue states or urban and rural regions. The recent outbreaks in rural Missouri are evidence of that. The same commonsense precautions apply universally.
Gov. Parson is not personally responsible for the uptick in recent cases. But, when it comes to a public health crisis, Gov. Parson should lead by example. He should wear a mask in public. He could wear one with the state seal on it, an American flag or whatever else he deems appropriate. He doesn’t have to, but he should.
He should set the example all of us need right now.