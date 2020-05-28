There is an election Tuesday, June 2, in many jurisdictions, and the postponement from April may have made it even less appealing to voters. The turnout in this area is predicted to be between 12 and 15 percent of the registered voters, which is about an average turnout.
April elections usually have a low turnout although there always are important municipal and school candidates and issues on the ballots.
The official election notice was in the Wednesday, May 20, Missourian in which all the ballot items were published.
There are important propositions on the June 2 ballots and a number of races for municipal and school positions. Good citizens do their homework and become familiar with what is before them on ballots.
The problem with too many registered voters is that they do not give an April or a June election a high priority. The April elections were postponed to June because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Experience has taught us that to emphasize the importance of elections doesn’t do much good with too many voters. We have been of the opinion for a long time that people who don’t vote disqualify themselves as complainers or critics of school and municipal entities and their elected officials.