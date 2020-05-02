There isn’t anything good that can be said about the coronavirus pandemic that we currently are enduring. It has affected just about everybody in one way or another. When you consider the deaths involved from the virus that rules out thinking about anything that is beneficial about this disease.
One result of the coronavirus is that people are more conscious about protecting themselves from the virus. They are washing their hands more to kill germs and/or using sanitation lotions on a regular basis. People are using face masks and utilizing distancing while in crowds, or standing in line to purchase items. Face masks are being worn by people in most public places, such as in grocery and drug stores, gasoline stations and the post office. They have been common when people are picking up carryout food orders. Workers in those restaurants are wearing masks.
Face masks can be seen in workplaces, even men and women wearing them when doing outside jobs.
All of these measures have helped to curb the spread of the virus. Will people continue to use personal protective measures after this pandemic is over?
We don’t think the majority will. A few may decide it’s in the best interest of their health to do so.
We do believe that washing of hands more often will continue. Also, the use of hand sanitizer lotions to kill germs will continue. The same is true for disinfectant sprays. If there is one measure that we believe will continue by many people is the use of hand-sanitizing liquid drops and disinfectant cloths.
If there is one sanitizing measure that will become a growth product we believe it will be the use of hand-sanitizing liquids.
But on the other handexperience has told us that once a health menace has passed, Americans gradually let up on protective measures. It’s just human nature!
It has been the same experience in taking protective measures in our national security. We fight wars and then cut back on our security, especially in our Armed Forces and in weapons. We should have learned by now that national security should always have a high priority. There are more threats today than ever before and there are many countries that are armed with weapons of mass destruction.
We live in a dangerous world and the same is true of sections of the United States, where murders occur daily. The value of human life and the respect for the other person’s property have been in a free fall for some time.