Tip of the hat to Russell Rost who after noticing no one had bothered to run for two seats on the Union Board of Alderman, decided to file for the Ward 2 seat on the last day of filing.
Rost, a veteran public servant and former Union city administrator, told Union Editor Geoff Folsom he was “concerned” over the lack of candidates and thought his experience might benefit city government and his community. No doubt it will.
Good for Rost. Those who step forward to perform the crucial work that must be done to ensure the services citizens want and need from their local governments deserve our respect and appreciation.
And, make no mistake, it is crucial work. What many fail to appreciate is that local government is much more likely to affect the quality of your day-to-day life than the federal government. The city council or board of alderman, like the county commission or school board, is the essence of street-level politics, the basic blocking and tackling of public service.
The stakes are not insignificant. If you’ve ever driven a street riddled with potholes, or suffered from poor trash collection service, you get the point that local government matters. School boards were in the spotlight recently over mask mandates and closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but going forward, they will be tasked with making even weightier decisions on issues like four-day school weeks.
Local and state offices—which are usually part-time, paid positions—can shape everything from health services and education to criminal justice. These are important jobs.
Yet, it is hard to ignore that Rost decided to run for the Union Board of Alderman because no one else wanted to in his ward. And that is a trend that continues to plague local elections here in Franklin County and across the country – few care to run for elected office anymore. There is an appalling lack of competition in local elections. Unfortunately, the same can be said for legislative races. Consider that there was no opposing candidate in 57 percent of all races for the Missouri Legislature in last November’s election according to Ballotpedia.
There are plenty of legitimate reasons why people don’t bother to run for elected office. Start with the obvious – it is often a time-consuming and thankless job. You have to attend a lot of meetings. The commitment associated with campaigning and holding office rarely fit into a family’s existing schedule or financial plans without compromise.
Very often difficult decisions have to be made that can be controversial. Who needs the added grief and stress in their lives? Others complain that it costs too much money to run a campaign these days. And sadly, apathy is a real factor in the lack of candidates on the local level. Too many of our fellow citizens just don’t care about local government or local issues. They will complain vigorously about an issue that matters to them, but won’t take the time to vote or much less run for office where they could actually make a difference.
Regardless, the increasing number of uncontested races, or races where there is no candidate, is a bad sign for democracy. Democracy doesn’t work without choice.
The truth is that every member of the public owes a great debt to the men and women who are willing to spend their time and energy on the matters that affect everyone’s lives. People like Rost who jumped in when no one else bothered.
People who come forward to take on those tasks truly earn the designation of public servant. Thanks to all who are willing to run. We need more like you.