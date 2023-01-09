Tip of the hat to Russell Rost who after noticing no one had bothered to run for two seats on the Union Board of Alderman, decided to file for the Ward 2 seat on the last day of filing.

Rost, a veteran public servant and former Union city administrator, told Union Editor Geoff Folsom he was “concerned” over the lack of candidates and thought his experience might benefit city government and his community. No doubt it will.