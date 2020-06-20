June 25, 1950, means nothing to many Americans today, but next Thursday, June 25, 2020, is the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War. It has long been called the “Forgotten War.”
In many circles it is also referred to as “The Forgotten Victory” since it ended July 27, 1953, in a ceasefire. Seventy years later, there still is no treaty. However, the word victory is used by many Americans, including veterans who fought there, because the North Korean and Chinese communists were defeated in South Korea and retreated back from whence they came, roughly north of the 38th parallel.
Much has been written about the rebirth of South Korea as the country has emerged as an economic giant where freedom reigns since the war. There are Korean War experts who say the war laid the foundation for positive change in Korea. The stark contrast with North Korea is remarkable in that regard.
The South Korean people stand out for their deep gratitude to the United States and especially to veterans who served there. That gratitude continues today.
We have heard Korean War veterans say often, “Freedom is not free!” A price has to be paid for freedom. The price is high.
But the progress in South Korea is undeniable.