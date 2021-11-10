Bob Kohne was laid to rest Monday. He was 81 years old.
He was an active member of the Washington Volunteer Fire Co. for over 60 of those 81 years — right up until the time he passed away after a brief illness. That is truly a remarkable run.
Bob was an integral part of a proud organization that exemplifies the volunteer spirit of our community. It is a tradition that is truly unique and continues to impress and inspire us, especially in the way it honors its fallen members.
The fire department was Bob’s second family. His fellow firefighters were his brothers. As part of long-standing fire department custom, they played a central role in his “last alarm.”
Firefighters served as casket honor guards throughout his wake Sunday. Firefighters in their dress blues paid their last respects to him at a final assembly during the wake, where a prayer was recited before a final salute took place.
A retired Washington firetruck adorned in black bunting carried Bob’s casket from the funeral home to St. Gertrude’s Catholic Church, where his funeral Mass was celebrated.
Before it went to the church, the firetruck passed by the fire station where Bob served as part of Section 2’s ladder crew. An honor guard stood out front and saluted the casket as it went by. A fire bell dating back to the late 1800s was tolled in his honor.
As the funeral procession went by St. Gertrude’s grade school, dozens of students lined Highway YY to pay their respects. They had their hands over their hearts, and some wore plastic firefighter helmets. It was a fitting tribute to a member of the parish and a volunteer firefighter who served the community for over six decades.
Firefighters in a “sea of blue” greeted the procession in front of the church. The Rev. Mike Boehm, an active firefighter and department chaplain, delivered one of the eulogies at the Mass, as did Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg. Firefighters escorted the casket from the church to the parish cemetery where Bob was laid to rest. There, his family was presented the badge he wore for 60 years, and a final tolling of the bells was sounded. As per tradition, a last alarm radio call was sent out.
In his eulogy, Frankenberg quoted John Maxwell, the bestselling American author, speaker and pastor: “Ordinary people with commitment can make an extraordinary impact on their world.” That described Bob perfectly.
Bob was a mentor to Frankenberg and other younger firefighters. He was a quiet leader whose dedication and attention to detail was infectious. He served with pride and dignity in an unassuming but very instrumental way. He left his mark on the department.
Notably, Bob is only one of a handful of firefighters to serve over 60 years in the Washington Volunteer Fire Co. He is part of a noble tradition of unsung heroes who have devoted a lifetime to putting others before themselves and serving our community without thought to personal safety, gain or fanfare.
As Frankenberg observed in his eulogy, “He never took his commitment for granted. He cared, he engaged, and we are better for it.”
Bob will indeed be missed.