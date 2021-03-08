The Washington Historical Society’s museum has squirrels in the attic. And a leaky roof. And a number of other structural issues that need to be addressed.
So the historical society has launched “Keeping History Alive,” an ambitious $500,000 fundraising drive to handle the necessary renovations to put the museum in good stead for the foreseeable future.
It marks the first capital campaign for the museum in more than 20 years.
The historical society has done an admirable job of keeping the lamp of Washington and the surrounding area’s history lit and shining brightly. We owe them a debt or gratitude for preserving our cultural heritage. They do it well and with passion.
Its 6,000-square-foot museum draws more than 3,000 visitors a year. It is a popular destination for school groups, civic groups, bus tours from the St. Louis region and visitors who come to Washington via Amtrak.
The museum exhibits are well done and offer a fascinating glimpse into our community’s history. They are definitely worth checking out if you haven’t already done so.
They include the history of the iconic corn cob pipe; Washington’s Zither King, Franz Schwarzer, who produced the popular German-folk music instrument; and other businessmen and women, including John B. Busch, brother to the famed St. Louis beerman, Adolphus Busch, as well as an intriguing exhibit on Native American culture.
The museum building also is home to the Four Rivers Genealogical Society, which is an invaluable resource for those interested in uncovering their own family history. It is a symbiotic relationship between the two historic societies, which has served both well over the years.
We encourage our readers to support the historical society’s fundraising drive. The organization deserves our respect and our checks.
For one thing, the nonprofit has been a careful steward of the community’s past support. The intent for the last fundraising campaign was for the proceeds to finance the historical society for 10 years. The leaders of the organization made it stretch 20 years. Along the way, they have grown the reach and prestige of the organization.
Washington Historical Society Museum Executive Director Marc Houseman says the community is exceedingly proud of its history museum. They consider it something special.
We agree. It’s time to remove the squirrels from the attic and shore up our history museum. Please consider a gift to this worthy campaign so our cultural heritage can continue to be protected and preserved.