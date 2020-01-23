A Franklin County family has been waiting three years for a murder suspect to be brought to trial. There has been one delay after another in the murder trial process that has been unfair not only to the family but also to the suspect who remains in the county jail. Of course, often it is the motions filed on the behalf of a suspect that causes delays.
All that has happened after the murder of Cassidy Hutchings of Union in January 2017 is legal — the delays, that is — but reforms are needed to bring justice in the case for all parties. It is frustrating to the victim’s family in this brutal murder case.
The legal response, in some circles, is that the delay system is warranted to ensure that the suspect is given a fair trial and justice is served by being fair.
The suspect, Cameron J. Hill, Union, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury in March 2017. The suspect was scheduled to have a trial in December 2019. That was delayed. Other delays occurred and now the trial is “tentatively” scheduled to be heard in late July.
The case now will be heard by Judge Victor J. Melenbrink of the 23rd Circuit in Jefferson County after two judges in Franklin County were removed from the case, one by a defense motion because he refused to go along with the prosecutor’s reduced charge deal, and the other judge recused himself.
Judge Melenbrink rejected a defense attorney’s motion to move the case out of Franklin County.
Seeking fairness in a trial for a murder suspect should be sought but there should be a limitation in the legal delay system to get to the trial point.
We can understand why the family of the victim is frustrated by all the delays. By long delays, they, too, are victims because of the lack of closure.
Another criminal case in Franklin County is five years old and a trial has been set for April.