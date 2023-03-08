Mike Pompeo almost got it exactly right with his critique of what’s gone wrong in the GOP circa 2023. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C., last week, the former Kansas congressman and secretary of state put his finger on the deep problems in the Republican Party.

“The future of our American miracle is on the line,” he said, his manner humble and affable. “We should have won big” in the 2022 election. “I’m happy that we won the House, but we barely captured it. … We lost three elections in a row, and the popular vote in seven of the last eight.”