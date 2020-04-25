Who would have thought in January the year 2020 would look like the Great Depression years of the 1930s? It has happened in unemployment, and very quickly.
The latest unemployment totals are at levels not seen since the Great Depression.
One in six American workers is a victim of the coronavirus as to employment.
The total released Thursday shows 26 million are unemployed. That’s the number of those who have filed for unemployment aid in the last five weeks.
The coronavirus has killed more than 184,000 people worldwide, including about 47,000 in the United States. Those figures were compiled by Johns Hopkins University from official government figures. The numbers may be higher, the Associated Press reported.
Few economic experts foresee a downturn as severe as the Great Depression, when unemployment remained above 14 percent from 1931 to 1940, peaking at 25 percent. Unemployment is considered likely to remain elevated well into next year, perhaps beyond, and surely will top the 10 percent peak of the 2008-2009 recession.
America is much better off than in the 1930s. There are government programs in place to ease some of the pain. It was the mid-1930s before many government programs were in place to help people.
Going into this year, there were more jobs than workers to fill them, especially in skilled labor. That condition seems likely to change.
What is happening now is a new experience for the U.S. In the 1930s there were no stay-at-home orders and no shutdown of all but businesses that are considered essential.
The key question is, how long will it take to recover, not only in the U.S. but worldwide?