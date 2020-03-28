One of the most devastating effects of the coronavirus outbreak in America is on employment. Claims for unemployment compensation are rising nationwide, along with Missouri’s total.
Federal jobless data announced Thursday showed 40,508 Missourians filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending March 21, compared to 4,016 the previous week.
A record number of people across the United States filed for jobless benefits last week because of layoffs caused by the pandemic. The New York Times reported 3.3 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, according to the Labor Department, a new record. About three weeks ago, barely 200,000 people applied for jobless benefits, a historically low number. The Times said in the half century that the government has tracked applications, the worst week ever, with 695,000 initial claims, had been in 1982.
Jobless workers during this current downswing in employment will be much better off in compensation than in other eras of high unemployment when the pending federal legislation goes into effect. A total of $260 billion is in the stimulus package approved by the Senate. A provision extends benefits to 39 weeks, up from 26 weeks and more jobless workers will be eligible. And in some cases will go beyond 100 percent of wages. Critics say that is an incentive not to return to work since for some the benefit for a period would be more than they were earning before being laid off.
Claims for unemployment insurance are expected to continue to rise for the duration of the crisis.
The coronavirus outbreak as to the total impact on Americans’ lives is huge. No one knows if the rescue legislation will halt a recession. It should help turn us in the recovery direction.