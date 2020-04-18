What would thousands of jobless Americans do if it were not for unemployment compensation?
Claims by the jobless for unemployment aid have broken all previous records. It is the speed of the filing of claims that has marked this recession.
The claims have totaled 22 million for a single month. Since mid-March about 13 percent of the labor force has filed for jobless aid.
The record for one month of claims had been 2.7 million set in 1982. That was about 2.4 percent of the labor force.
It is believed that the peak in filing claims has been reached. The number of claims has started to fall.
The extra $600 a week in federal benefits is being paid in addition to state aid.
The Wall Street Journal in its Friday edition reported that April’s jobless rate is in the 18 to 20 percent range.
The lockdowns and the stay-at-home orders have affected just about every type of business.
What we are seeing in the economy right now is historic — all from the coronavirus.