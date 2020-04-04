There is no question that the current coronavirus pandemic will go down in history as one of the most serious ever to hit this country, even the world. This pandemic has prompted references to the 1918 Spanish Flu in the world, including the United States.
A historial perspective on pandemics was given by Dr. James Finck, an associate professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, who distributes his column to newspapers. He wrote that you can’t call this coronavirus because that is a blanket term that covers any type of upper respiratory infection. It is more correct to call it COVID-19, which stands for Corona Virus Disease 19.
Naming a disease after a region is not always accurate, Dr. Finck wrote. He rejected “Chinese virus” as being accurate in naming the current disease. “Names have not always been an accurate way of identifying ground zero for any disease,” according to Dr. Finck. “With the last great pandemic, the name Spanish Flu is completely inaccurate. The 1918 flu that killed around 50 million worldwide actually is now believed to have begun in Kansas.”
The disease did not become well known until it hit Spain. When the king of Spain came down with the new flu, the Spanish media was free to report it, Dr. Finck wrote. He added that with the Spanish media free to discuss the new disease, it became known as the Spanish Flu.
The flu hit Europe hard. Large concentrations of troops were there for World War I and the troops and people were worn out and prime for a contagious virus. With so many getting sick and dying and the Spanish press reporting, Allied nations could no longer contain the story. The outbreak inAmerica had taken off from the original infection, so as the troops began arriving from home, they brought it from Europe with them,” according to Dr. Finck.
By September of 1918, 85,000 Bostonians had the flu and in Philadelphia, hundreds were dying a day. The city ran out of caskets and manpower to bury the dead. In San Francisco, the flu got so bad people were told not to use telephones. No one could reach medical help because lines were tied up and operators were sick. Streets were empty and everyone was wearing a mask, Dr. Finck wrote.
The 1918 flu came in three waves. It began in the spring, and there was a small peak in June. The largest of the peaks came in October and November 1918. There was another small peak in March 1919.
Another historian, Alfred Crosby, credits the 1918 flu decline with the development of a vaccine. He said the use of masks didn’t help that much. The use of masks and the development of a vaccine happened about the same time.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is no universal consensus where the 1918 virus originated. In the United States, it was first identified in military personnel in the spring of 1918. Worldwide it is estimated that about 500 million people, or about one-third of the world’s population, became infected. The estimate of the number of deaths worldwide was at least 50 million with about 675,000 occurring in the United States. Control efforts worldwide were limited.