If ever there is something that is unpredictable, it is politics. However, it was predictable that the U.S. Senate would not impeach President Donald Trump. Knowing the numbers, that is, the numbers of Republican membership in the Senate compared to Democrats.
When the Senate voted to block witnesses from the impeachment trial it was a signal it would acquit the president on charges he sought to tie foreign aid to an investigation of a political opponent. The outcome was sealed. The president’s action may have been questionable but hardly an impeachable offense.
The impeachment saga had politics in evidence at every turn.
The Senate did the right thing and the vote to acquit is expected soon. It has the president breathing easier, but he has company — the majority of the American people. The House did a flimsy job in its investigation and to drag the trial into additional weeks didn’t make any sense based on what was revealed in the House investigation.
This country needs to move past this impeachment squabble. Congress needs to get back to business. The president needs to be presidential, and to keep a lower profile. He’s a survivor of one attack after another, but only he can lower the barrage by changing his ways. Is that possible?
Now the Democratic primaries are upon us. The daily newspapers we get didn’t even mention the impeachment on their front pages Monday. That was a relief of sorts!