Regardless of party affiliation, or as an independent, there probably is agreement that President Donald Trump’s State of the Union presentation Tuesday night was quite a production.
There’s no doubt about it being a political rah-rah rally with the emphasis on the president’s accomplishments the past three years and constant directing attention to the state of the economy and how well-off people are today. The human props used to emphasize points were on par with anything Hollywood writers and producers could do — it was a well-organized production.
As expected, the president made no mention of the impeachment proceedings, and the investigation by the U.S. House.
The president was well-received by Republicans, who at times shouted “four more years.” Non-members of Congress who were in attendance were vocal at times. Applause and standing ovations were common from Trump supporters. The Democrats were mainly silent but they did applaud at times when it was the right thing to do for them politically. The expressions on Democrats’ faces told a story of disgust with the president.
Yes, the division in the chamber was clearly evident. The one disrespectful act that was caught on television was when the president stopped speaking. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped apart the president’s speech which Trump had handed to her before he spoke. Pelosi looked at her copy of the speech off and on as the president spoke. During most of the speech, Pelosi appeared to be very uncomfortable.
By tearing up his speech, some people called it un-American and unbecoming of a high official in government. By that act, she added to the division among our leaders in Congress. It was an act from the gutter and on that reflected poorly on her Democratic Party. It certainly was in poor taste.
Perhaps Pelosi did the ripping act to win over some of her Democratic opponents in Congress who view her as out of touch with reality and too moderate. Those radicals undoubtedly approved of her ripping act.
When the president said “socialism destroys nations” it was aimed at the Democratic Party faction led by Bernie Sanders, who is running for president with his socialistic promises.
We’ve heard State of the Union speeches by American presidents going back to the days of Franklin D. Roosevelt. We haven’t gotten too excited about most of them. Presidents usually talk about needed legislation since the main audience is members of Congress. Trump’s latest speech was too heavy on the word “I” in discussing accomplishments, but it was a shot in the arm for his base supporters. The vigor in his beliefs is still there, along with his “America First” theme, which has appeal with many Americans.
As a production, or rally, it was first-rate. He didn’t miss the opportunities that such an event offers.
Four years ago, Trump the candidate recognized the mood of Americans. Hillary Clinton was out of touch with that mood. Trump seized the opportunity that mood offered. That mood may have waned somewhat but it’s still there.