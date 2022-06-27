For many Americans the date of June 25, 1950, doesn’t ring any historic bells. But to the Korean War veterans still with us and American history scholars, the date has real significance — it was the beginning of the Korean War.
It was on that date that divisions of elite North Korean troops invaded South Korea in a surprise strike. Member countries of the United Nations rushed to aid South Korea, with the United States leading the way against the communist forces.
In the early months of the war, the communist offensive was successful, reaching near the southern tip of South Korea. In September 1950, under Gen. Douglas MacArthur, United Nations forces, mainly U.S. Marines, landed at Inchon, and in two weeks retook Seoul, South Korea’s capital city.
United Nations forces eventually pushed the Communist forces north to near the border with China. That’s when Chinese troops entered the war in the bitter winter of 1950-1951, and the U.N. Forces regrouped, falling back to positions around the 38th parallel. For the next two years, brutal battles were waged along the 38th parallel.
A ceasefire agreement was reached on July 27, 1953, with no treaty signed. It was a bloody war, fought on difficult terrain. Approximately 3 million people died in the Korean War, a staggering number, including approximately 36,500 Americans. However, the majority of those who were killed in the war were civilians, making it perhaps the deadliest conflict of the Cold War era. Another 105,000 Americans were wounded in the war.
Today, there is no doubt in the minds of South Koreans as to who won the war. The tragic conflict is often referred to as the “Forgotten War,” but South Koreans will never forget the war and those countries who came to their defense.
Nor will it be forgotten by the Americans who answered the call of duty to bravely serve and shed blood there to advance the cause of freedom. That is the reason South Koreans are so grateful to Americans even today and why the two countries enjoy a special bond.
Almost 70 years after the end of the war, South Korea’s economy is booming.
The country, largely destroyed in the war, has experienced an economic transformation that some describe as a “miracle.” It has become a developed, globally connected, high-technology juggernaut with a thriving tech startup scene. Its economy now ranks as the fourth largest in Asia and is one of the leading exporters of products in the world.
South Koreans enjoy many freedoms and a high standard of living. They appreciate Americans for helping them win these precious freedoms and for giving them an opportunity to make an economic transformation.