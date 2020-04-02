One of the common occurrences in legislation passed in Congress is that other projects are thrown in the final draft of a bill when it comes up for a final vote. It happened with the federal rescue legislation to lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak that was passed last week.
Sometimes members’ votes to approve the legislation by the required number depends on including pet bills that members have been unsuccessful in gaining support. To get their vote their projects are added.
In the $2.2 trillion rescue bill that was approved, there were projects added that have nothing to do directly with aiding the economy, helping businesses and the unemployed, and other emergency measures to curb the virus. For instance, the bill has $150 million for federal grants to state and local arts and humanitarian programs; $75 million for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting; and $25 million for the Washington, D.C., Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Also, there is $93 million for Congress, which includes $25 million for the House and $10 million for the Senate for teleworking and other costs; and $25 million for cleaning the Capitol and congressional office buildings.
There are many positive economic and medical values in the legislation, and provisions that will help people in this era of unemployment, along with businesses, that we are not being critical of the overall measure. We are just pointing out what happens in the process of bill passing in Congress. It does save time in the process by adding on bills headed for passage later.
The aid that will be coming is not going to happen overnight. It could take at least a month, perhaps longer, depending on the type.