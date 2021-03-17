It’s your right to know.

This week, March 14-20, is Sunshine Week, an annual nationwide celebration of access to public information that was launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors — now called the News Leaders Association.
Sunshine Week has grown into an enduring initiative to promote open government and the dangers of excessive and unnecessary secrecy.
Open government is something we in the news business pay particular attention to. We take it seriously. It’s incredibly important.
You should, too. Why? Because it is your government.
Government at all levels — local, state and federal — belongs to the governed and not to the governing.
All the business transacted by the government and all the money collected and spent by government belongs to the people. Never forget that it’s your government. It’s your money.
In order for government to be of, by and for the people, it must always be out in front of the people — not in the shadows but in plain view for everyone to see.
However, as Jim Zachary of CNHI notes, public oversight is only possible when government is open, transparent and accessible.
But that’s not always the case. Too many public offices are overly protective of their public records when they are merely custodians for the people. They work for us.
When records custodians at city hall or the county courthouse, with the public school system or at the state capitol, comply with our public record requests, they are simply giving us what already belongs to us.
Complying with records requests should be viewed as routine transactions between local government and the public.
Some view Sunshine Week and Sunshine laws as exclusive to the media. But the right to know is a public right, not a reporter’s privilege. It belongs to everyone.
There is nothing partisan or political about government transparency, or at least there shouldn’t be.
When the public attends government meetings or files open records requests, it is simply democracy in action. Full access to our government is part and parcel of our liberty.
It’s your right to know.