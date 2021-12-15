It is encouraging to know that Highway 47 in Franklin County is on the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) “high-priority list” of projects that need funding. The widening of Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair may be funded with the state’s share of money from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Washington officials learned last week.
The bottlenecks between Washington and Union are especially bad as motorists who use Highway 47 on a regular basis can attest. Backups are getting worse with the traffic increases due to the growth of the area around Washington, Union and St. Clair.
There are major developments being planned along the Highway 47 corridor, particularly between Washington and Union, the population centers of Franklin County. The present highway situation is just going to get worse.
Motorists who use Highway A between Washington and Union also have to use extra caution as traffic is on the increase on that corridor, with backups exacerbated due to turning vehicles. The state has made some improvements along Highway A but there are conditions on the right-of-way that limit what can be done to improve safety.
Creating dual lanes on Highway 47 will help conditions on Highway A, as some of that traffic will move to 47. However, there are limitations to that movement because of the few access points to Highway 100.
We can be thankful to the voters of Washington, who approved a tax to help improve Highway 100 with the creation of dual lanes between the city and Interstate 44. We hate to think what Highway 100 traffic would be if that improvement hadn’t been made. In time, dual lanes will have to be extended to Vossbrink Drive at the Heidmann Industrial Park and to the new Oldenburg Industrial Park.
Until funding is approved for dual lanes on Highway 47, traffic conditions will continue to get worse. Brace yourselves, use caution, and above all, be patient.