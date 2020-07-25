Monday, July 27, 2020, is the 67th anniversary of the ceasefire in Korea. The anniversary isn’t remembered by many Americans, but for those in the military at that time, especially the troops on the front lines, the date has much meaning and stimulates many memories.
On the front lines there were few celebrations at 10 p.m. when the weapons of war went silent because the troops didn’t know if the Chinese and North Koreans would abide by the terms of the agreement with the United Nations. For the most part, they did follow them, although there have been violations since the ceasefire went into effect. There still isn’t a treaty and both sides have been manning positions along mainly the 38th parallel since July 27, 1953.
We hear, even from some Korean War veterans, that no one won the war. We say take a look at South Korea today and you see a modern country where freedom reigns and developments continue. The South Koreans have a high state of living conditions, where economic opportunities abound, education is strong, a stable government rules, and a free people reside.
That has happened because the United Nations’ forces pushed the aggressors out of South Korea.
Freedom is not free and a high price was paid to make South Korea what it is today. The war became somewhat limited after peace talks began, but it was still bloody.
In fact, in early July 1953, China launched its largest attack in two years. The U.S. incurred more than one half of its casualties during the two years and 17 days of peace talks. There was a draft of men during the war with 5.7 million active U.S. troops in the period of 1950 and 1953.
With 1.8 million U.S. troops serving in Korea, 33,739 died on the battlefield, and 2,835 died from other causes. A total of 103,284 were wounded.
Wars have a lasting impact. There still are 7,799 American troops listed as missing in action. Today, more than 2 million Korean War veterans are still with us. The numbers listed are several years old and are from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
The U.S. still has about 25,000 troops in Korea. In many respects, the war has never ended.