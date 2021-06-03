One could run out of adjectives to describe Washington’s new municipal swimming pool. We will settle for stating the obvious — it’s a beauty.
It’s as colorful as it is functional, with all the amenities associated with modern swimming pools. It is inviting with ample space for everyone from youthful swimmers to the most advanced teens and adults who require deeper water for their aqua splashes.
A municipal pool has been the focal point in summer recreation in Washington since the mid-1930s. Washington seniors fondly remember the pleasant times they had in their youthful years at the pool, sometimes swimming all afternoon and returning for another dip in the nighttime. It was where they learned to swim, earned junior and senior lifesaving certifications, took diving lessons off the low and high boards and enjoyed socializing while cooling off in the water.
We offer our congratulations to all city officials involved in selecting the design and following through to see that the $4 million project was completed on time. Mayor Sandy Lucy told The Missourian the opening of the new pool over the Memorial Day weekend was a “huge milestone” for the city and was a long time in the making.
We remember several decades ago when a few city officials questioned the need to make repairs required at the pool and pointed out that the pool was not a “moneymaker.” They were persuaded that the pool was not built to make a profit but to serve the recreational needs of citizens, young and old, adding to the quality of life in Washington. Thankfully, those doubters changed their minds, repairs were made, and the pool remained open.
We salute members of the park board and their director for their leadership, along with the mayor and city council, the city staff and all involved in planning, selecting the excellent design, keeping the same location in the park, seeking citizen input and in the overall supervision that was required.
It should be remembered that it was the citizens of Washington, through their vote approving the capital improvement sales tax, that made the new pool possible. The $4 million investment was no small sum, but citizens were convinced a new pool was best in order to maintain the quality of life in Washington. It was one of the largest capital improvements in Washington’s history.
Officially the pool is named the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex in recognition of the woman who not only managed the pool successfully for many years but also taught swimming lessons. She was a strong advocate for the benefits of swimming and got the maximum out of the limited resources the city could provide in lean years. She would be pleased with the new pool and its design.
The unseasonal cool weather over the weekend limited attendance, but that’s only a temporary setback. Before long, as summer heats up, people will see the results of the appealing design and the multiple pleasing activities that are possible at our new city pool.